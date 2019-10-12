Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the August 30th total of 126,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

HARP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 18,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,846,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

