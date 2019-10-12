HashCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $327.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040946 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.54 or 0.06078536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016646 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

