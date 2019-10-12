Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €31.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.46 ($33.09).

JEN stock opened at €23.62 ($27.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Jenoptik has a one year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a one year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.51.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

