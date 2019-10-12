Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,968,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,619,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

