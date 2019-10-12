HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $392,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

