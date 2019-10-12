HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,592,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEV traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.18. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4047 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.