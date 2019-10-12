HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,084 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94,110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

HDB stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

