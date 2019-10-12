Head to Head Comparison: Evergy (EVRG) and Its Competitors

Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Evergy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy’s peers have a beta of 0.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.74% 6.44% 2.42% Evergy Competitors 5.12% 9.48% 2.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evergy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion $535.80 million 23.95 Evergy Competitors $8.22 billion $404.32 million 18.56

Evergy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evergy. Evergy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Evergy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 68.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Evergy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 3 2 0 2.17 Evergy Competitors 372 1681 1188 13 2.26

Evergy presently has a consensus price target of $66.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Evergy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Evergy peers beat Evergy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

