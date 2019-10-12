Head-To-Head Review: BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) & Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 1 8 8 0 2.41

Corteva has a consensus price target of $31.93, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than BRASILAGRO COMP/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRASILAGRO COMP/S 30.49% 19.55% 13.20% Corteva N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BRASILAGRO COMP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BRASILAGRO COMP/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Corteva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRASILAGRO COMP/S $152.70 million 1.57 $45.85 million N/A N/A Corteva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Corteva.

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats Corteva on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 198,158 hectares of own lands and 26,763 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

