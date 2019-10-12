Head to Head Survey: Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) vs. Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Rand Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $3.47 million 15.06 $19.87 million N/A N/A Rand Capital $2.11 million 7.49 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Rand Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund 311.18% 1.78% 1.61% Rand Capital -5.13% 0.07% 0.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Rand Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund beats Rand Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

