Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE HTA opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,714 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,001,000 after acquiring an additional 883,572 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 576,350 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.