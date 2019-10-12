Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEN3. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Main First Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.85 ($107.96).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €93.08 ($108.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.54. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

