HEROcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,082.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $388,621.00 and approximately $6,082.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00208887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.01033795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,870,735 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

