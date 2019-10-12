Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.