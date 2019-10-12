Hexavest Inc. Sells 78,883 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,883 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

