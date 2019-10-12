HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:HEXO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. 7,535,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,175. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

