HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HPR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of NYSE:HPR remained flat at $$1.26 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,528,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

