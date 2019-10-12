Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading Up 0.4%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.25, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

About Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers in Iowa. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; offers real estate, commercial and financial, and agricultural loans, as well as personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans; maintains night and safe deposit facilities; and provides collection, exchange, and other banking services.

