Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.57

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and traded as low as $73.95. Hitachi shares last traded at $74.23, with a volume of 46,142 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hitachi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $18.82 billion for the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

