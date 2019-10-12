Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.64. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Mathew Hart sold 238,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98), for a total value of £542,640 ($709,055.27).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

