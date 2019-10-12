Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of HFBL opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

