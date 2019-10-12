Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

FIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 target price on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.09. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,232.67% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,800 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 682,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,957,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 894,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.