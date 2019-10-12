Hookipa Pharma Inc’s (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 15th

Hookipa Pharma’s (NASDAQ:HOOK) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 15th. Hookipa Pharma had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $84,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

