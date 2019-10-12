Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 511,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,160,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 2,866,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,111,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,925,000 after buying an additional 373,189 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,894,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 739,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth $9,684,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

