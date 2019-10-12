HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 645.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 44.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $362,686,000 after buying an additional 5,761,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HP by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after buying an additional 1,142,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $20,983,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in HP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,211,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 9,164,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,367,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

