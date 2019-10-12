HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in HSBC by 31.9% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 32.0% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in HSBC by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.40 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). HSBC had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HSBC from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

