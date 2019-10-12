Huami (NYSE:HMI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huami from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE:HMI opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Huami has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $533.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.52). Huami had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Huami during the second quarter worth $134,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huami during the first quarter worth $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huami during the second quarter worth $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Huami during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huami during the second quarter worth $184,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

