Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Down 38.8% in September

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the August 30th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HNP stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $26.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 259.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 178.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

