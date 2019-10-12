Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $524.94

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $524.94 and traded as high as $418.60. Hunting shares last traded at $414.00, with a volume of 596,978 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hunting to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 707.45 ($9.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 454.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 523.57. The stock has a market cap of $714.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

