Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSE. CSFB dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.40.

Husky Energy stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.02. 929,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Husky Energy will post 0.9332181 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

