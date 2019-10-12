HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

HVBC opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. HV Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of HV Bancorp worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

