HyperCash Hits Market Cap of $68.75 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00018542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Cryptopia and Allcoin. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $68.75 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00208887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.01033795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,362,537 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EXX, Kucoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin, Bithumb and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

