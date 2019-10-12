IBEX Technologies (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Trading 9.8% Higher

IBEX Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:IBXNF)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBXNF)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B.

