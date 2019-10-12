ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith acquired 9,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,594.00. Also, Director John R. Klockau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.61% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICCH remained flat at $$13.74 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ICC has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

