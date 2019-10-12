iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO) Shares Down 11.1%

iCo Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ICO) shares fell 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 361,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 428,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.67.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:ICO)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

