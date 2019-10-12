Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $147.27

Shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and traded as high as $150.00. Ideagen shares last traded at $149.00, with a volume of 161,219 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on IDEA. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $327.92 million and a P/E ratio of 247.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 0.19 ($0.00) dividend. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.13%.

In other Ideagen news, insider Ben Dorks sold 650,000 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £962,000 ($1,257,023.39).

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

