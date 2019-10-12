ImageCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002834 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 14,553,541 coins and its circulating supply is 13,553,543 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.