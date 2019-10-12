Imperial Capital Cuts Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $9.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price objective lowered by Imperial Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Identiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 26,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. Identiv has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth about $3,205,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.