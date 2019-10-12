Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

