Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.43. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,462 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,450,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

