IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.79% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QAI. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

