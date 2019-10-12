Indorse Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $494.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $189,260.00 and approximately $494.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, COSS, Gatecoin and Liqui. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00208315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io.

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC, RightBTC, Gatecoin, YoBit, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.