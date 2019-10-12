INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

