Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Informa to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 897.30 ($11.72).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 788 ($10.30) on Tuesday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 838.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 812.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 7.55 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.