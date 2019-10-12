Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 22.0% in September

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 30th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 40,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $31,314.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,088,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,918.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,112,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,402 shares of company stock worth $95,589. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Information Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Information Services Group by 5,644.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. ValuEngine upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.