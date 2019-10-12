Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.73. Input Capital shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 65,520 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.78.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Input Capital Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Input Capital

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

