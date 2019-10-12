Insider Buying: Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) Insider Acquires £56,400 in Stock

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) insider Peter William Nicol acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £56,400 ($73,696.59).

Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Friday. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of $219.44 million and a P/E ratio of -39.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.48.

Get Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.