Insider Buying: Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Purchases $99,950.20 in Stock

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director David C. Hardie acquired 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $99,950.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Hallador Energy Co has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNRG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

