Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires 1,665 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Steven T. Romick acquired 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,439.50.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $36.41 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Source Capital by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

