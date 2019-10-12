Insider Selling: Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) EVP Sells 9,674 Shares of Stock

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $227,048.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $23.56 on Friday. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

Get Symantec alerts:

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Symantec by 28,835.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,202 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Symantec by 129.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,061,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Symantec by 96.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Symantec by 12,780.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,920 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Symantec by 5.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 38,000,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYMC shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.